WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking to the media at a teleconference at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates from the event.

This news conference comes as the Manitoba government has continued to open up eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, those who are eligible include:

Anyone who received their first dose on or before April 13;

All Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older; and

Manitobans with certain priority health conditions. A full list of these conditions can be found online.

In order to book a second-dose appointment, Manitobans must have received the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date; received the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment; or received an AstraZeneca vaccine a minimum of 28 days before their second-dose appointment.

Earlier in the week, Manitoba announced that those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca will be able to book a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) once they become eligible to book their second-dose appointment.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has received 953,290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 862,545 of which have been administered

Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.