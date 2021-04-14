WINNIPEG -- Members of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force will be giving an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, and Johanu Botha, co-lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Manitoba has received 409,470 vaccine doses, 291,152 of which have been administered.

In terms of the total population, 20.7 per cent of Manitobans 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, Manitobans 60 years of age and older, and 40 years of age and older for First Nations people are eligible to get the vaccine.

This is a developing story. More details to come.