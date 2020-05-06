WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, the province said its investigating a cluster of five probable COVID-19 cases at a business located in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Premier Brian Pallister also announced the province will be investing $45 million to lessen the financial burden caused by the virus for the province’s seniors.

To date, there has been 282 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, as well as seven deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.