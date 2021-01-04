WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to hold its first COVID-19 news conference of the year on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at the news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba has not held a COVID-19 news conference since the middle of last week, when it took a break for the holidays.

Over the New Year’s long weekend, the province reported 428 new cases of the disease, bringing the number of cases since March to 25,126.

Manitoba also recorded an additional 16 deaths related to the disease, including a man in his 30s. The province’s death toll is now at 683.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 10.5 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.