WINNIPEG -- After an independent review of the Maples Long Term Care Home, one of the hardest-hit care homes in Manitoba, the province has announced it is going to implement all recommendations put forward by the review.

The final report was written by Dr. Lynn Stevenson, who is a former associate deputy minister of British Columbia Health, offered a total of 17 recommendations for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, the Health Incident Command Structure, Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, and Revera, the owner of Maples.

Stevenson said the facility had a pandemic plan in place, but the care home wasn't prepared for a significant reduction in staff once they had been infected with COVID-19.

She also noted Maples wasn't urgent enough for more on-site staffing support until the situation became critical.

The care home had a COVID-19 outbreak that started on Oct. 20, 2020, and it was declared over on Jan. 12.

During that time, 74 staff members were infected along with 157 residents. Of those infected, 56 people died due to the outbreak.

The full report can be read below.

