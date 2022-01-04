Manitoba to invest additional $80 million in education funding

The province of Manitoba is investing up to $80 million in education to help address wage agreements for teachers and pandemic-related expenses for the 2021/22 school year.

Education Minster Cliff Cullen made the announcement Tuesday during a media briefing.

“Today’s investment will ensure our school system is supported, particularly during COVID,” said Cullen.

The new funding comes in addition to an earlier $63 million announcement made to help support the province’s return to school plan.

$45 million of that funding was allocated directly to school divisions and schools for extra staffing as well as enhanced health and safety measures and addressing learning impacts.

The rest of the funding covered costs associated with personal protective equipment for schools, enhanced ventilation projects, remote learning supports, and mental health issues related to the pandemic.

“I will say that Manitoba has the highest per-pupil COVID funding allocation in Canada. To date over $330 per pupil,” said Cullen.

Cullen said about half of the allocation goes directly to the classroom to fund teachers and educational assistants.

The province said the newly-announced money brings education funding to almost $200 million in school operations for this school year.