Manitoba to issue emergency alert test on Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is informing residents that an emergency alert test message will be sent out Wednesday.

Alert Ready, the national public alerting system, has scheduled the test message for Nov. 17 at 1:55 p.m. CST.

This test alert will be sent to TVs, radios and wireless devices.

The province notes not every Manitoban will get the alert on their mobile device for a variety of reasons, including device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and device software and settings.

The government explains it is important to test the public alerting system because it provides an “opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.”

The test alerts also show the public what the alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.

Once the test is complete, CTV News Winnipeg would like to hear from you about how it went or whether or not you received the alert. You can contact us by email or through any social media channels.