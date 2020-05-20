WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced portions of Phase Two of the province's reopening plan will begin at the end of this week.

Starting Friday, May 22, the group size limit that has previously been limited to 10 people or less, is being loosened. The limit will be raised to no more than 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, providing physical distancing measures are in place.

More changes will be announced regarding expanding the types of businesses that can reopen. Health officials said more details will be released as those decisions are made.

The province also said health officials are working to allow limited outdoor visitation at personal care homes. In a news release, the province said individual facilities are putting procedures in place and will contact families directly with details.

The province said facilities are expected to have this in place by Friday, May 29.

"This is not a return to normal but does provide a balance between ensuring the health of residents while retaining access to social connections," the province said in a news release. "Enhanced screening will occur upon arrival along with hand hygiene and physical distancing."

The province said visitors will be limited to a maximum of two. Indoor visits remain suspended for now, except for compassionate reasons, the province said.

This news comes as Dr. Brent Roussin, the province' chief provincial public health officer, announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the total number of probable and lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 290.

There have been 260 people that have recovered, and there are currently 23 active cases of the virus.

There is one person in hospital; no one is in intensive care. The number of people that have died as a result of COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Tuesday 245 lab tests were completed, bringing the total number of cases completed in the province since early February to 35,820.

This is a developing story. More to come.