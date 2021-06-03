WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccine outreach and hesitancy.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after health officials announced new strategies to make the vaccine more accessible in order to encourage more residents to get their first dose.

These new initiatives include mobile pop-up clinics, community-hosted clinics, independent immunization partners and distributing mRNA vaccines to clinics and pharmacies.

The province also expanded eligibility for second-dose bookings to anyone who received their first dose on or before April 20. Other Manitobans who are eligible for their second dose include all Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older and Manitobans with certain priority health conditions, such as severe heart failure, Down syndrome and human immunodeficiency virus.

According to the latest provincial data, Manitoba has received 1,035,190 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 874,564 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.