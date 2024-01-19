Manitoba to make announcement on health-care system capacity

WINNIPEG
    The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Friday afternoon about adding capacity to the health-care system.

    At 1 p.m., Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara; Dr. Shawn Young, HSC’s chief operating officer; and Dr. Manon Pelletier, HSC’s chief medical officer, will be speaking at a news conference at William Avenue Mall.

    This announcement comes after CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a surge in respiratory illnesses is causing blocked treatment spaces in Winnipeg’s emergency departments and urgent care centres.

    According to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, changes are also being made at some hospitals, including rescheduling elective orthopedic surgeries and switching some inpatient surgeries to day surgeries. Nurses are also being asked to pick up shifts, Allied Staff are being allowed to volunteer for overtime hours, and those in leadership roles are taking on extra shifts.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.

    - With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

