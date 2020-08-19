WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 19 regarding the province’s pandemic response system.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at noon at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This announcement comes one day after the province announced two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s total to 11. This was the first time the province reported more than one death from the virus.

Also on Tuesday, the province held a town hall teleconference to discuss questions and concerns over the province’s back-to-school plan.

During this town hall, Roussin and Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen answered questions about masks in schools, at-home learning and what happens if a student gets COVID-19.

Since March, there have been 748 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.