WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on access to pandemic supplies on Friday.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This announcement comes as the province has continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, reaching 621 active cases on Thursday.

With the majority of these active cases within the Perimeter, the Winnipeg Metropolitan Area was put under Code Orange restrictions on Monday, meaning mandatory masks in all public spaces and group gatherings limited to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

This is a developing story, more details to come.