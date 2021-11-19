Manitoba to make announcement on winter overnight warming spaces

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government, along with Indigenous leadership and non-profit officials, will be making an announcement on Friday morning in Winnipeg regarding overnight warming spaces for winter.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Families Minister Rochelle Squires, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), and Jason Whitford, president and CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, will be speaking at a news conference at 9 a.m. at 190 Disraeli Freeway. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as Manitoba has begun to experience its first bout of winter weather for the season after many parts of the province were hit with heavy snow and high winds.

Extremely cold conditions pose safety risks for those without a permanent shelter, including the possibility of severe illness or death.

CTV News Winnipeg has reported in the past that homeless shelters fill up during cold snaps, highlighting the need for other solutions.

This is a developing story. More details to come.