Manitoba to make announcement regarding contact tracing in schools

Officials with the Manitoba government will be making an announcement regarding contact tracing in schools on Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen, Dana Rudy, deputy minister of Manitoba Education, and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 2:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes days before Manitoba students are set to make a return to in-person learning.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 students returned to school after winter break on Monday. However, Jan. 10 to 14 is a week of remote learning to give school divisions time to address potential staff shortages and implement enhanced measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The premier confirmed students will be back in the classroom next week.

This is a developing story. More details to come.