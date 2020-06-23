WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is holding a news conference on Tuesday to make an announcement regarding the expansion of the Mothering Project at Mount Carmel Clinic and the end of birth alerts.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson and Bobbette Shoffner, executive director of the Mount Carmel Clinic, will be speaking at 2:45 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In March, Stefanson said the practice of alerts will continue for the time being, as the pandemic wasn’t the time to make big changes.

This came after the province previously announced it would put an end to the controversial practice, which allows hospitals to flag new mothers to child welfare agencies, on April 1. That deadline was pushed back due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At the time, Stefanson said Manitoba will end birth alerts once it’s safe and feasible to do so.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.