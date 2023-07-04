Manitoba to offer free provincial park entry next week

The Manitoba government is offering free entry to provincial parks next week.

On Tuesday, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced that vehicle permits won’t be required at provincial parks from July 10 to 16. Overnight camping fees and entrance fees to national parks will still be in place.

“For the third year in a row, our government is providing week-long free provincial park access to coincide with Canada’s Parks Day,” Nesbitt said.

“This initiative allows all Manitobans to enjoy our parks’ extraordinary natural beauty, intriguing historical sites and diverse recreational activities.”

Those who want to camp in a provincial park can make a reservation online or by calling 1-888-482-2267.

Campers at provincial parks are reminded to check for advisories before travelling; check in at the campground office to get camping permits; maintain a clean campsite; keep pets on a leash; and keep campfires in approved pits.

The province also notes that firewood cannot be transported outside of the city. These violations can result in fines of up to $1,300 for individuals and $15,000 for businesses.

With Canada’s Parks Day coming up on July 15, a number of Manitoba campgrounds are holding events to mark the occasion. Visitors can check with local campground offices to find out more information.