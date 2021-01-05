WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be giving out its daily COVID-19 case numbers later than usual on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Normally, the province releases this information through a bulletin, and on some days a news conference, at 12:30 p.m., but today it won’t be coming out until 3:30 p.m. At this time, Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking to members of the media at a teleconference.

On Monday, Manitoba reported 118 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,423.

Manitoba also announced five more deaths related to the disease, including a woman in her 30s from Winnipeg. This brings the province’s death toll to 688.

Since March, there have been 25,244 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 10.7 per cent.

The premier is also set to announce new cabinet ministers on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.