WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will receive more information about COVID-19 cases in the province after a second consecutive day in which the province reported double-digit COVID deaths.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will give the daily COVID-19 update at the Manitoba Legislature Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

On Wednesday, the province reported the deaths of 14 more Manitobans, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 342.

Health officials also reported 277 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Manitoba since March to 17,384.

