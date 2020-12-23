WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as Manitoba has started to see a drop in case numbers.

On Tuesday, Manitoba announced 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 4,382. This was the second day in a row Manitoba reported daily case numbers below 200.

The province’s five-day test positivity is at 11.5 per cent.

On Tuesday, Manitoba also reported another 18 deaths related to COVID-19. This brings the death toll to 590 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the holidays ahead, Wednesday’s news conference will be the last live briefing until Dec. 29. The province will still provide COVID-19 bulletins on Dec. 24, 27 and 28.

Since March, there have been 23,180 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.