WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the same day Manitoba administered its first COVID-19 vaccines, nine months after the disease first arrived in the province.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given to 900 of Manitoba’s health-care workers.

On Tuesday, Manitoba passed 500 deaths related to COVID-19, with the province’s death toll now at 508.

There are currently 5,762 active cases of the disease, as well as 15,265 recoveries. The five-day test positivity rate for the province is sitting at 14.2 per cent.

Since March, 21,535 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba have been reported.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.