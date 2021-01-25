WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows the first weekend that Manitoba began to relax public health orders in parts of the province.

On Saturday, retail stores, hairdressers, and non-regulated health services were able to open in the Winnipeg, Southern Health, Interlake-Eastern, and Prairie Mountain Health regions. In these regions, the province is also allowing two designated people to visit inside a private residence, and up to five people, along with household members, to visit outside on private property.

Over the weekend, the province announced 438 new cases of COVID-19 – 216 on Saturday and 222 on Sunday. There are currently 3,521 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, as well as 24,377 people who have recovered.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 10.6 per cent, with Winnipeg at 6.4 per cent.

Health officials also announced another six deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 799.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 28,697 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.