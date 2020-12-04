WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will receive more information about COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province after the third consecutive day Manitoba reported double-digit COVID deaths.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative building Friday afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m.

CTV News will live-stream the news conference.

On Thursday, it was reported that 12 more Manitobans had died, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 353.

Health officials also reported 368 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Manitoba since March to 17,750.

Also Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister said once a COVID-19 vaccine receives final Health Canada approval, the province expects to have enough on hand to deliver two doses to every Manitoban.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele.