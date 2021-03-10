WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide a COVID-19 vaccination update Wednesday at a 12:30 p.m. news conference. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health for Shared Health and medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force and Johanu Botha, co-lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force are scheduled to speak.

Earlier this week, Manitoba announced vaccinations would now be offered to citizens 80 years of age and older and to First Nations residents 60 and older.

Wednesday’s news conference comes as the province promised to work with non-profit agencies to develop a strategy for administering vaccines to those in Winnipeg’s homeless population.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has administered 92,753 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 2.8 per cent of the population aged 18 and older receiving both doses.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb