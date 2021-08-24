WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide new COVID-19 modelling on Tuesday after the province’s top doctor said health officials are seeing “concerning trends.”

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a teleconference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said the COVID-19 modelling will include data on the Delta variant, the dominant strain spreading in the province.

The province previously said it hadn’t released its modelling for the Delta variant because it is a time-consuming process that requires verification.

“There are a lot of variables to put in there, including some Manitoba-specific metrics as well,” Atwal said at a news conference earlier in the month.

Since Thursday, Manitoba has reported 153 new COVID-19 cases, with Roussin saying some troubling trends are emerging.

“We are seeing some concerning trends in Southern Health,” Roussin said.

“We’re seeing increasing numbers, increasing test positivity, increasing numbers of contacts per case, and in some of those circumstances we have a large amount of contacts per case, we’re seeing that in some circumstances none of the contacts are vaccinated.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.