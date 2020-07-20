WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19 cases following the province’s largest single-day increase in cases since April.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, the province reported seven new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 343. On Sunday alone, there were six new cases, which is Manitoba’s largest single-day uptick since April 11.

Information regarding the number of active cases, people recovered and tests administered will be provided on Monday.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

