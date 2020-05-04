WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases as the province begins to reopen on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This announcement comes the same day as phase one of Manitoba’s economic recovery plan starts.

Beginning on May 4, a number of non-essential services will be permitted to reopen, such as hair salons and dentists, but they must to do under strict guidelines.

To date, there have been 281 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story, more details to come.