WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 case numbers.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported 130 new cases of the disease, which brings the total number of active cases in the province to 4,427.

The province also announced seven new deaths linked to COVID-19. The province’s death toll is now at 695.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate is sitting at 10.7 per cent.

In a Tuesday teleconference, Atwal said there are several indicators that the province is moving in the right direction.

"Everyone is seeing that our case numbers are declining from where they were at, so that is always one indicator, that is one good sign," he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 25,374 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.