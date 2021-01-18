WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force , will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 369 new cases of the disease in Manitoba – 180 on Saturday and 189 on Sunday. There are currently 3,081, active COVID-19 cases in the province, as well as 23, 661 recoveries.

Over the weekend, the province also announced 10 more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 769.

Since March, there have been 27,511 cases of COVID-19 Manitoba, where the current five-day test positivity rate sits at 10.4 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.