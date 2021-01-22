WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba health official is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes as Manitoba’s current public health restrictions are set to expire for parts of the province.

On Thursday, the province announced that it will be easing restrictions for some parts of the province beginning on Saturday.

These changes include allowing two designated people to visit inside a home, and opening stores and hair salons.

Though the province will remain under the red or critical level on the pandemic response system, the Winnipeg, Southern Health, Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain Health regions can ease their restrictions. The Northern Health Region, along with Churchill, Man., will remain under the current public health restrictions.

On Thursday, health officials announced 198 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 3,205.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at 9.2 per cent, while Winnipeg is sitting at 6.6 per cent.

Manitoba also reported five more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 793.

Manitoba has recorded 28,089 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.