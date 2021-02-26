WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Friday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, health officials announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,206 and the five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

Manitoba also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 888.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,657 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.