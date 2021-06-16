WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead with the task force, will speak at a news conference at 12:30 P.M. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of June 14, 832,355 first doses and 218,659 second doses have been administered in Manitoba, and 69.7 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Currently, people who received their first dose on or before May 10 can book a second dose appointment, along with Indigenous Manitobans 12 and older.

All Manitobans 12 and older can book an appointment for a first dose appointment.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

This is a developing story. More to come.