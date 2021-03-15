WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is expected to release the ‘Manitoba K-12 Education Review’ on Monday afternoon.

Last week, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said the review, along with the province’s response strategy, will be released this afternoon following a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manitoba Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 began its review of the province’s education system in 2019. The commission undertook extensive public consultation and research of best practices with the goals of improving student outcomes, ensuring long-term sustainability, and enhancing public confidence.

The Manitoba government has repeatedly hinted at changes to the education system that include a reduction in the number of school divisions. It also hasn’t ruled out getting rid of elected school boards and replacing them with appointed advisory councils.

The province said it will be releasing the review today at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.