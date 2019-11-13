WINNIPEG -- The province will be conducting a comprehensive review of the photo enforcement system in Manitoba.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced Wednesday the review will look at the policy, legislative, and program frameworks regarding photo and non-photo enforcement activities. However one specific evaluation will focus on the effectiveness of photo enforcement in meeting road safety objectives.

“This review will assess how photo enforcement is used, where it is used and whether or not it is improving road safety,” said Schuler in a release. “As the current legislation has been in place for 17 years, it is time for us to evaluate the system to see if it’s working and where we can make improvements.”

The province said legislation to enable stationary and mobile photo enforcement came into effect in 2002, and the first camera in Manitoba was introduced by the City of Winnipeg in 2003. It said Winnipeg is the only municipality in the province to still use photo enforcement.

The program was created with the intent to keep streets safe by enforcing posted speeds on Winnipeg roads, said the province.

Schuler said this review is part of Manitoba’s overarching road safety plan, and the province’s vision for safe speeds.

“One of the plan’s key principles recognizes that speed is a fundamental factor in the severity of a crash,” said Schuler. “Photo enforcement is intended to reduce speed violations, and therefore a review of it within the context of all speed-related enforcement programming is timely to ensure that it continues to support this goal.”

The review is expected to take four months to complete, and the province said it could lead to law changes to improve road safety.

The province said during the review it will seek input from key stakeholders, including municipalities, enforcement agencies, and other interested parties.