WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is revealing what it’s all-season shelters for personal care homes will look like Tuesday afternoon.

The shelters will be built close to personal care homes in the province to allow residents to safely visit with their loved ones during the pandemic, even in bad weather.

A request for proposals for the shelters was put out for designs back in June.

The province requested the shelters be accessible, protected from the elements, easily cleaned and provide a space for quality connections.

The announcement is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story, more details to come.