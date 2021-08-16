WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer along with Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force, will hold a teleconference Monday at 12:30 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The province will announce total cases for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday during the update.

As of Friday, Manitoba has reported 57,972 total COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths.

The province’s dashboard says 80.7 per cent of Manitobans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.8 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More to come.