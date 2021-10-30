Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have chosen Heather Stefanson as their new leader and the province's next premier.

Stefanson, the province's former health minister, defeated former member of Parliament Shelly Glover.

The margin was narrow -- less than 400 of the 16,000 votes cast.

Glover says she is not ready to concede defeat, and will spend some time analyzing the results.

The contest was recently marred by complaints that many party members did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote, and Glover called for the vote count to be delayed.

The party has recognized Stefanson as the victor and Manitoba's first-ever female premier.

"I'm ready to address the many challenges facing us," Stefanson said in her victory speech.

"We will face these challenges together."

The leadership race began in the summer after former premier Brian Pallister announced he was stepping down.

The next provincial election is slated for October 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.