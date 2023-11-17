Manitoba Tories eye new rules for leadership races, following 2021 controversy

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are considering changes to the way they choose a party leader, following controversy over the last contest.

An internal report, obtained by The Canadian Press, suggests the party allow for electronic voting instead of requiring mail-in ballots, although the final decision would be up to a leadership committee established for each race.

The report, which will be considered by the party executive and grassroots members at upcoming meetings, also suggests the party move away from its current system that allows every member a vote of equal weight.

Instead, the report says, the party could adopt a point system that would effectively cap the weight of large constituencies on the outcome.

The last leadership race in 2021 saw Heather Stefanson win a narrow victory over Shelly Glover, and Glover launched a court challenge that failed.

Stefanson, who led the Tories into the election last month and lost to the NDP, has indicated she may resign as party leader once the rules are finalized in the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023