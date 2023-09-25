Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
Leader Heather Stefanson promised this morning in Brandon that a re-elected Tory government would spend $2 million to expand the Downtown Community Safety Partnership program to that city.
The program, currently serving downtown Winnipeg, partners different levels of government with police and business stakeholders to help people in need.
Meanwhile in Winnipeg, Kevin Klein, the Tory candidate for Kirkfield Park, pledged to tackle street racing.
He says a Progressive Conservative government would spend $1 million to install special camera technology to identify high-speed offenders and monitor noise levels in areas where street racing is a problem.
Klein also promised $100,000 to start a public education campaign to promote safer alternatives.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
BREAKING U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as the Turkish president visits Azerbaijan
Ethnic Armenians were streaming out of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Azerbaijan in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
Regina
'Scars deeper than you realize': Human rights commission highlights dire need for reading supports in Sask.
A new report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission sheds light on systemic gaps in the province's approach to literacy and helping students living with reading disabilities.
Sask. police nab more than 800 distracted drivers
Saskatchewan police nabbed hundreds of distracted drivers in August and while many were caught fumbling with their phones there were also some more unusual "actions."
Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in Regina
Regina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
How a cemetery of early Saskatoon settlers could help find unmarked residential school graves
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are hoping to use an historic Saskatoon cemetery to test techniques that could one day help identify unmarked graves at residential school sites.
Northern Ontario
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
Wildfire in Pointe au Baril area being held
A wildfire that began beside railway tracks in the Pointe au Baril area Sunday afternoon is being held.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Edmonton
Kenneth Courtorielle found guilty of manslaughter in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been convicted in the death of his girlfriend Billie Johnson.
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
Toronto
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
3.4 million people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
Thousands to gather outside Queen's Park to protest healthcare privatization in Ontario
Thousands of protesters are expected to gather on the lawn of Queen’s Park this afternoon to show their opposition to the privatization of healthcare as the legislature resumes following a summer break.
Calgary
Partial settlement in class-action lawsuit approved; Stampede's admission, payout to move forward
An Alberta court justice has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving decades-long sexual abuse within The Young Canadians at the Calgary Stampede by an adult supervisor.
Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown death
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from 'suspicious' injuries early Monday.
Calgary homes under construction allegedly targeted by thief
Calgary police are hoping to return a "significant amount" of stolen goods to their rightful owners after seizing the items from two local storage units and a home south of the city.
Montreal
Montreal man visited Toronto Zoo in between killing spree, coroner's inquest hears
A coroner's inquest heard Monday that a man killed two people at random in Montreal in August 2022, then travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder again.
Ottawa
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
OPP warn of extortion scams after Renfrew County resident cheated out of $50,000
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a new warning about extortion scams after a resident in Renfrew County was cheated out of more than $50,000.
Atlantic
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
Four people injured in a three-vehicle collision in Port Mouton, N.S.: RCMP
Queens District RCMP say four people were injuired in a serious collision involving three cars on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., on Monday.
Kitchener
New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.
Vancouver
Heavy police presence ahead of planned protest at Vancouver's Indian consulate
A heavy police presence can be seen in downtown Vancouver Monday ahead of a planned protest over the killing of a Sikh leader and allegations that the Indian government played a role in the slaying.
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
B.C. premier in Ottawa to discuss housing, wildfires, floods
British Columbia Premier David Eby and six of his cabinet ministers are in Ottawa for two days to meet with federal policymakers on issues including housing, wildfires, and floods.
Vancouver Island
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
West Shore RCMP say wanted man is dangerous, should not be approached
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who investigators say is dangerous and may be actively evading police.