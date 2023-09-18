Manitoba Tories promise $120 million to address health-care staffing shortages

A Manitoba hospital is pictured in an undated image. (Source: CTV Winnipeg) A Manitoba hospital is pictured in an undated image. (Source: CTV Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News