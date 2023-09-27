Manitoba Tories promise millions of dollars for victims of domestic violence

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising help for victims of domestic violence and women's shelters.

The Tories say, if they are re-elected Oct. 3, they will commit $5 million to expand domestic violence and sexual assault counselling services.

Tory cabinet minister Kevin Klein says another $5 million would be added to funding for women's shelters across the province.

Klein made the announcement inside his campaign office in western Winnipeg, while outside, a small group of protesters denounced the Tory government.

Protesters calling for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill demonstrate outside of PC Candidate Kevin Klein's office on Sept. 27, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The group shouted "search the landfill" -- referring to the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been taken last year.

Premier Heather Stefanson has rejected the idea, saying hazardous materials such as asbestos would threaten the health of searchers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023