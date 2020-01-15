WINNIPEG -- Churchill, Man. has made it onto the New York Times list of "Places to Go" in 2020.

The list features 52 different destinations to visit and Churchill came in at 29.

The article notes the town is best known for its polar bear viewing and that it has been struggling since flooding in 2017, which put the rail system out of commission for 18 months.

It also says people can enjoy "pricey safari operators such as Churchill Wild" or visitors could sign up for "outings with Churchill Northern Studies Centre."

Churchill is the only Canadian destination on the list.

The top five places to visit include, Kimberley Region, Australia, Greenland, Rurrenabaque, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands and Washington, with the American city coming in at number one on the list.