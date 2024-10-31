Manitoba town under boil water advisory

A power outage in a Manitoba town has triggered a boil water advisory.

According to the Town of Beausejour, a power outage on Oct. 31 led to a loss of water pressure in the town’s water distribution system.

Distribution depressurization can compromise water supply safety, the town said, so a boil water advisory has been issued to protect the public.

The town said until further notice, all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used for drinking and ice making, preparing beverages like infant formula, preparing food, and brushing teeth.

“It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other purposes, such as laundry or washing dishes,” the public notice reads.

“Adults and older children that are able to avoid swallowing the water can wash, bathe or shower. Young children should be sponge bathed.”

If boiling is not practical, an alternative supply of water should be used for consumptive purposes, like bottled water.

In the meantime, all commercial, public, and permitted facilities, like restaurants or personal care homes, must follow water use recommendations.

The town said the boil water advisory will be in effect until the water supplied no longer presents a risk to public health at which point, residents will be notified.