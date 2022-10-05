Manitoba traumatic brain injury research gets $3.5M

Millions of dollars from Manitoba Public Insurance and the University of Manitoba will support personalized care for traumatic brain injuries.

Wednesday the Health Sciences Centre Foundation announced it had secured a combined $3.5 million in investments from the public insurer and the university.

The money is going to world-leading research led by Dr. Frederick Zeiler. He is a clinician scientist at UM, a neurotrauma neurosurgeon at HSC Winnipeg and the professor of MPI’s Professorship Fund.

Dr. Zeiler’s approach to care is patient-centred meaning personalized medicine approaches would eventually replace a one-size-fits-all care model.

Traumatic brain injuries are one of the leading causes of death in people under 35 and most often happen in vehicle collisions.

The additional money brings the total investment to Dr. Zeiler’s work to $5 million.