WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has released a child cancer-awareness specialty licence plate, honouring children in the province who have died from cancer, or are fighting for their lives.

On Wednesday, Jeff Wharton, Minister of Crown Services in Manitoba, released the new plate.

He was joined by Suzanne and Marco Suzio who have been spearheading the project for nearly six years.

The Suzios started a charity called Madox's Warriors after their nine-year-old son died of a brain tumor in 2014. The family pitched the idea of the specialty licence plates to raise money for the charity to Manitoba Public Insurance in 2014, but the request was rejected.

In 2019, MPI contacted the Suzios saying the specialty licence plate had been approved, which led to the Suzios being able to unveil the new plates at the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday.

"We pushed forward with MPI after listening to parents and their extended families who wanted something concrete to support and represent children going through the fight of their lives," said Suzanne.

"These plates are honouring and representing those children who have lost their lives to cancer, those currently fighting, and those who will one day be diagnosed."

The plate features vibrant blue and purple colours, which Suzanne said will pop and should appeal to children.

Wharton said the specialty licence plates sell for $70, and $30 of that goes towards the charity.

More information about the licence plates can be found on the MPI website.