Manitoba urging residents to get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines

The province is urging Manitobans to get a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine as the respiratory virus season gets underway.

The province said vaccines are currently available at medical clinics, access centres, nursing stations and through public health. Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available widely beginning Oct. 15.

The province said the vaccines are available to everyone six months of age and older, and those with higher risk of severe disease should get a vaccine, along with their caregivers.

People at an increased risk include those 65 and older, pregnant people, children between six months and five years old, Indigenous people, people with chronic health conditions and those living in personal care homes or long-term care facilities.

Manitobans are also advised to stay home while sick, wash their hands regularly, clean frequently touched surfaces and cover their coughs and sneezes to help prevent illnesses from spreading. The province added wearing a mask in indoor spaces can be considered an extra layer of protection.

A map for vaccine providers can be found online.