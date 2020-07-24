WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Thursday it will be using proceeds of crime in order to enhance public safety in three southern Manitoba communities.

The $85,000 is coming from the criminal property forfeiture program, which takes money from illegal activities and uses it to compensate victims, promote safer communities and provide funds to the Victims’ Assistance Fund.

“The funding I’m announcing today will enhance public safety by providing new investigative tools for law enforcement, in addition to supporting the purchase of a new safety device for an aquatic rescue team based out of Morris that has been assisting Manitoba communities and families for over 10 years,” Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a news release.

The three investments include:

More than $9,000 to replace the Altona Police Service’s radar speed measuring devices;

Nearly $44,000 to update the Morden Police Service’s in-car computers and to add more licence plate readers; and

More than $34,000 for the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team’s purchase of a Marine Sonic Side Scan Sonar, which will allow them to quickly locate victims in waterways.

Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor said his officers appreciate the support.

“Radar devices must occasionally be upgraded in order for them to remain accurate and current,” he said in the release.

“Road safety is an extremely important aspect of community policing. With these 15-year-old radar units now upgraded, our officers have renewed confidence enabling them to do their jobs even better.”

Since 2011, more than $16 million has been given to law enforcement agencies and community initiatives through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, which includes the Federal Proceeds of Crime Fund and Victims’ Assistance Fund.