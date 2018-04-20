

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba veteran has been given the highest honour awarded by the French government and he could be the last Canadian to receive it.

James Magill, a Second World War veteran, received the Legion of Honour on Thursday.

“I’m feeling very well treated today,” he said.

“I’m just having an amazing, good day.”

Magill, 95, was a bomber command in the airforce based in England. He is a highly decorated veteran, having received the Distinguished Flying Cross.

“For us as professional aviators [the Flying Cross] is the pinnacle of flying achievements,” said Col. Andrew Cook of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

For Candians, the Legion of Honour is given out to soldiers who helped liberate France during WWII and were in or near Normany on D-Day, which is why Magill could be one of the final Canadians to ever receive one.

“Unfortunately the age. All of these brave soldiers are 95-plus,” said Bruno Burnichon of the Consul for France in Winnipeg.

But for Magill, he said he is overcome by the honour.

“My family is here, surrounded by friends. That’s what life is all about,” he said.

- With files from Sarah Plowman.