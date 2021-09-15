Manitoba voters find comfort and convenience in mail-in ballots amid pandemic
Thousands of Manitobans opted to vote by mail during this year's federal election due to COVID-19 concerns, and some don't plan on returning to the polls in person again – even after the pandemic.
Winnipeg resident Aimee Horbul and her mother voted by mail for the first time this year.
"Even though I am vaccinated, I felt it was unnecessary if I had this option, to go into a public place where there may be potentially a lot of people," Horbul said.
"It was convenient, it was easy."
Bre Kelly has always cast her vote in person, but this year she decided to vote by mail.
"Basically as soon as it became available to me on the Elections Canada website to register for voting by mail, I registered," she said.
"It was probably like three days later I got my card in the mail and I sent it off before the end of August."
Bre Kelly (pictured) has always cast her vote in person, but this year she decided to vote by mail. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Kelly said the ability to vote by mail is also a good option for people outside of major cities.
"Mostly because it is a bit of an accessibility thing," she said. "I've never had to live in a rural neighbourhood or area myself, but I know that voting by mail may be more convenient for people who don't have immediate access to polling stations."
CANADA SEES SPIKE IN REGISTERED MAIL-IN VOTING KITS THIS YEAR
Elections Canada says more than 1.2 million people registered to vote by mail this year – a significant jump from the approximately 55,000 voting kits sent out to Canadians during the 2019 election.
"It is quite a leap," said Marie-France Kenny, the regional media advisor for Elections Canada. "We believe the pandemic because of the fourth wave is one of the factors. There's several factors – people travelling, not wanting to go to a poll station, not wanting to wear a mask."
More than 35,500 voting kits were sent to Manitoba voters – this includes those voting by mail inside their riding, those voting by mail from outside their riding, and those voting from outside of Canada.
Graphic: CTV News Winnipeg / Background photo source: The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh
Winnipeg South Centre saw the highest uptake with mail-in voting, with more than 5,500 kits issued in the riding.
While the deadline to apply to vote by mail has passed, Kenny said it is important that those who applied to vote by mail send their ballot in by Election Day. They can send the ballot by mail, or drop it off at their local Elections Canada office, or return it to their assigned polling station.
SOME VOTERS PLAN TO KEEP VOTING BY MAIL BEYOND THE PANDEMIC
Kenny said it is hard to say whether this spike in mail-in ballots will continue beyond the pandemic.
"We don't know what the future holds as far as pandemics, as far as health issues or safety issues," Kenny said. "So it's hard to say at this point in whether the uptake will be the same in future elections."
As for Kelly and Horbul, they both plan on using the mail-in ballot options in future elections.
"If it is going to be an option for me, I will definitely take it. It is just one less errand I want to call it. One less errand for me to worry about," Kelly said.
"I mean there is some excitement of heading to the polls on Election Day that I might miss, but I think it may be a small sacrifice that I may want to make," Horbul said.
Those who didn't vote at the advanced polls or by mail will have to cast their vote in-person on Election Day on Sept. 20.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Not your dad's Conservative party,' Erin O'Toole says, before endorsement from Mulroney
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before, before receiving a notable endorsement from former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Stuck in a long line when polls close? Elections Canada says you'll still be able to vote
Canadians shouldn’t be worried about missing their chance to vote due to lines that could be longer than usual for an election night, Elections Canada said.
'I needed to do something': Western University students plan walkout amid sexual assault allegations
Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes Friday as London, Ont. police investigate allegations of sexual assault at a first-year on campus residence.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
'He said he would shoot her between the eyes': Son testifies Greg Fertuck threatened his mom
Lucas Fertuck testified on Wednesday that he remembers the time his dad threatened his mom’s life.
-
Saskatoon blood cancer survivor aims for cure by hosting fundraiser and walk
A Saskatoon woman with an incurable blood cancer, myeloma, is hoping to raise awareness and money to help find a cure.
Regina
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.
-
'The numbers are out of control': Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation calls for universal masking, vaccine policies in schools
With COVID-19 case numbers in children under 12 increasing, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for universal masking and vaccination policies in schools.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
Calgary man, charged in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl, could be in Ontario
Calgary police are seeking help from residents across Canada in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl.
-
Katy Rutherford ready to tee it up at this years ATB Financial Classic at Country Hills
When Katy Rutherford tees it up on Thursday morning for round one of the ATB Financial classic at Country Hills, she will become just the second woman to do so at that event. Isabelle Beisiegel was the first to do it in 2005.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
Alberta reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
There are 18,421 active cases and 877 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 218 ICU admissions.
-
'Heartbreaking': Edmonton-area NICU nurse frustrated after 7-year-old son contracts COVID-19 at school
While sitting in a staff meeting at an Edmonton-area hospital, a NICU nurse received confirmation her son tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
These companies are offering up cash incentives for employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19
Despite a majority of Canadians rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine some companies are offering cash incentives for employees or potential new hires who may still be hesitant.
-
Long lists and climbing costs: The child care fix each party is pledging
Here's what each federal party is promising on affordable and accessible childcare.
-
'I could not believe what happened,' cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot a fellow cop during an altercation nearly three years ago told his colleague's assault trial that he found their interaction so implausible he feared nobody would believe what happened.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20
Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and one more person has died due to the disease.
-
EMSB chair says CAQ motion on Bill 96 criticism is an 'attack' on Quebec anglophones
"This is another example of an attack on us, the school board, and the English-speaking community," Joe Ortana said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators hoping for sold out home opener despite current public health limits
Puck drop is in less than a month and after 18 months away, fans are ready to be back at the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Ottawa businesses face negative reviews, boycott threats for hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The Orange Monkey on City Centre Avenue and Finnigan's Pub on Montreal Road are among dozens of businesses teaming up with Ottawa Public Health to host vaccination clinics on site.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Catholic teachers union concerned about COVID-19 cases
The Huron Superior Catholic Teachers' Association is concerned about recent COVID-19 cases surfacing at schools in Sault Ste. Marie, and is accusing the province of dragging its feet.
-
Sudbury ER physician details challenges of delivering care during COVID-19 pandemic
When asked to describe caring for patients in the emergency room during the pandemic in one word, Sudbury ER Dr. Rob Lepage got emotional and simply said “challenging.”
-
North Bay family of boy killed getting off school bus say drivers not getting the message
Concerns are growing over the amount of people not stopping for school buses when the flashing lights and stop signs are out.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
-
Guelph family 'terrified' after man breaks into their home in the middle of the night
A Guelph family says they were left terrified and confused after someone broke into their home in the middle of the night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a shooting in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver, and sources have told CTV News it was fatal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 7 deaths in 24 hours attributed to COVID-19 in B.C.: latest update
B.C. health officials announced 661 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths on Wednesday.
-
B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground denied parole
A B.C. man convicted in the mass murder of a family on a camping trip has been denied parole.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region remains above 600.
-
2 Victoria businesses call on city to pay for private security amid concerns of increased crime
Ryan Burghardt owns Budget Break and Muffler on Douglas Street in downtown Victoria. He says a drastic increase in crime is hurting his business.
-
Trio of endangered orcas pregnant along B.C. coast: U.S. researchers
The southern resident killer whale population has shrunk to just 74 individuals – but it seems despite challenges, the orcas haven't had trouble finding a mate.