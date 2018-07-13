

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba is hoping other provinces will support its push for two additional months of Greyhound Canada’s prairie bus service.

According to Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, the province is taking a collaborative approach to the matter. He said that 90 days is not enough time for new businesses to take over the industry.

The province believes that two extra months would allow businesses sufficient time to get ready.

Premier Brian Pallister is expecting the issue to arise next week at a premier’s meeting in New Brunswick.