Manitoba weather forecast: How long will the warm temperatures last?

Summer in autumn continues in Winnipeg and across Manitoba on Thursday.

An upper ridge of high pressure over the region is one factor. It’s keeping the sky clear and the sun shining in the south.

The south is in a warm sector today, with the region sitting behind a warm front that stretches from northern Saskatchewan to Lake of the Woods.

That means daytime highs this afternoon in Winnipeg and across the south will soar again into the upper 20s and low 30s.

This comes after several warm weather records were set Wednesday around the province, as far north as Churchill. That is at least the third time the northeastern community has set a heat record over the last several days.

Speaking of the warm sector, it will help to whip up some very strong and gusting south winds in the south this afternoon.

Winds will remain strong tonight. Here in Winnipeg and southeast, strong and gusting winds will shift and come from the northwest overnight.

In the northern half of the province, south winds will also be strong today, but sky conditions are more mixed.

Much of the northwest will cloud over. Showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The northeast will enjoy sunshine.

Temperatures Friday won’t be quite as hot in Winnipeg, but a high in the low 20s is still well above normal for this time of year.

The sun will continue to shine on Saturday and Sunday as daytime highs creep back up into the mid-20s.

By Monday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, showers are possible.

Fall temperatures return on Tuesday.